Run Me My Money!: Lauryn Hill Sued Cousin Over Unpaid Loan

Lauryn Hill may have had issues with tardiness and the IRS, but when it comes to a loan she gave a close relative-she expects her money on time.

According to The Blast (editor’s note: this was first reported last year by Bossip), Lauryn Hill is suing her cousin, Gerald Hill, over an unpaid loan that the singer loaned him in 2017. Court documents show that Lauryn Hill loaned her cousin $65,000 interest-free as long as the loan was repaid in full by September 2017. The contract drafted by Hill at the time states that failure to pay would result in an added 10% simple annual interest until the loan was settled.

Despite the reasonable terms, the “Doo-Wop” singer claimed that her cousin has yet to pay back anything on the loan and headed to court in June of this year, accusing Gerald Hill of breach of contract and sued him for $65,000 plus attorney fees.

“Defendant did not repay any portion of the loan on or before September 15, 2017, triggering the interest rate provision of the Loan Agreement. Furthermore, despite demand for repayment, to date Defendant has not repaid any of the $65,000 principal due and owing under the loan agreement or any of the interest amounts that became due and owing following Defendant’s non-payment.”

Although served, Gerald Hill was a no show at court leading the judge to decide in favor of Lauryn, granting her a default judgement in August. The court order read:

“Judgment is hereby entered in favor of Plaintiff and against Defendant in the amount of $72,886.62 consisting of $71,228.95 in damages, including contractual interest, attorneys’ fees in the amount of $1,401 and costs in the amount of $256.67.”

Even with a default judgement, Lauryn Hill was forced to head back to court after her cousin continued to refuse to make a payment. On October 22, the “Ex-Factor” singer submitted subpoenas requesting the court to review Gerald Hill’s finances, assets and income to assist with repayment. Hill also is petitioning the judge to demand that Gerald produce statements and show up to court.

As of press time, the case is ongoing.