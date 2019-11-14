CLOSE
The 2020 Yams Day Concert Going Down In Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

Please, leave the drama at home this time and just enjoy the show...

A$AP Mob Yams Day 2019

Source: Zachary Mazur / Getty

It’s been four years and change since A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams unfortunately passed away. Though he’s not here to bask in the success of the Harlem supergroup he helped get on, his old team is making damn sure that his memory lives on annually.

A$AP Yams Days

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

A year after rocking the New York Expo Center before getting the show shut down due to a brawl, the 4th annual Yams Day celebration is set to go down at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 17.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are already on sale and though there’s no word on who’ll be performing at next year’s show you can bet it’s going to be a packed house regardless. It should be noted that a portion of the proceeds from the concert will go to the Always Strive and Prosper Foundation which was founded by A$AP Yams’ mother, Tatianna Rodriguez, after he passed away.

Will you be attending next year’s Yams Day event in Brooklyn? Let us know.

A$AP Yams

