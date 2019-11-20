Lakeith Stanfield Fires Back At Charlamagne Tha God With “Automatic” Diss Track

Lakeith Stanfield has dabbled in music in times past, although most probably didn’t know that based on his continually rising star in the acting world. The Sorry To Bother You star fired off a shot at Charlamagne Tha God after being pinned with the “Donkey Of The Day” tag.

In a now-deleted Instagram post in where he called out the likes of The Shade Room, Lipstick Alley, The Breakfast Club, and Worldstar, Stanfield wrote the following:

It’s a fact that a lot of these platforms are usually or tend to be feeding grounds for negative reinforcement toward BLACK “nonconformists.” They bolster faux vanity and hold a white supremacists scope over black men and women often highlighting negative attributes and downplaying mind expanding ones. They serve as bottomless coward consumption pits and digital, audio, or otherwise slave mentatilty museums. @ all you want.

Charlamagne caught wind of the post, making the “Donkey” tag in a recent broadcast after firing off a gang of shots toward Stanfield, which can be viewed below.

As it stands, Stanfield isn’t backing down from his stance in the form of a new track “Automatic” that will be on a forthcoming project titled Self Control.

Photo: WENN