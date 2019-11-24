Hurtin’ Me: French Montana Hospitalized For Cardiac Issues

After bringing in his birthday in a big way French Montana is counting his every breath. He reportedly had a serious health scare this week.

As spotted on Complex the Bronx MC was hospitalized due to cardiac issues but the discovery was far from standard. According to the report police arrived at his Los Angeles home to investigate a possible robbery. Thankfully it was a false alarm but the badges noticed French was acting very unusual. So much so they called an ambulance.

Allegedly he was rushed to the hospital to be treated for nausea nausea, severe stomach pains and an elevated heart rate. While the cause has yet to be determined the general consensus is that the Bronx native has been doing way too much. Within the last couple of months the Moroccan stallion has kept a very busy schedule with your dates throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Montana is currently being treated at San Fernando Valley Hospital. Spies for TMZ claim he is “alert” and should be released within a day. Let’s hope this is just a random bug that took the “No Stylist” rapper temporarily down.

Photo: WENN.com