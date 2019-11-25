The Jux: Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti’s Home Liberated Of $366K In Jewelry

Looks like Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s shine is about to get dimmer as they’ve been relieved of quite a bit of ice.

According to WSB-TV, Iggy and Carti’s residence in Buckhead, Atlanta was burglarized earlier this month in which the thief was able to come off with rings, chains, and bracelets valued at $366,000 altogether.

According to Atlanta police, the couple didn’t report it until Nov. 17.

On Friday night, Seiden stopped by the home looking to find out why they waited three days, but no one answered.

Meantime, detectives confirmed to Seiden that the burglar made it through the front gate and slipped through a back door.

Wait, why’d they wait a few days before filing the police report? That’s strange in itself.

Still, we’re sure they’ll be replacing those stolen items with brand new and probably more expensive ice, but until then check out the list of what was robbed below and try not to bask in someone else’s loss.

Diamond Eternity Band Rings – $70,000

Pink Saphire Eternity Band Ring – $6,000

Diamond Engagement Ring – $35,000

Gold Link Cuban Chain Diamond – $39,000

Diamond Chain T-Rex Tooth Fossil Pendant – $30,000

Platinum and Diamond Tennis Bracelet – $54,000

Gold & Diamond Tennis Bracelet – $43,000

Rose Gold Diamond Encrusted Bracelet – $10,000

Platinum Cartier Nail Bracelet with Diamonds – $10,000

Gold & Diamond Bangle – $4,000

Rose Gold & Diamond Bangle – $4,000

Platinum & Diamond Bangle – $4,000

Audemars Piguet Gold Watch with Diamonds – $57,000

Hopefully, their home insurance game is solid.