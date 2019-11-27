Bag Secured: The Weeknd Stars In Mercedes-Benz Campaign [Video]

A season after their NBA championship title and Canada is still winning. The Weeknd is now the face of a luxury motoring advertisement.

Hypebeast is reporting that the crooner is helping one of the most recognized brands in the world launch their new electric model. Mercedes-Benz has contracted Abel to co-star in a commercial for their EQC Series. Titled “Enjoy Electric” the visual also includes his new song “Blinding Lights”.

The MB USA corporate team detailed their enthusiasm about The Weeknd participating in the project via a formal press release. “We are delighted about the collaboration with Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. The cooperation was inspiring and gave us lots of new and creative impetus. Abel’s talent as the creative director and performer is the right combination for this unique Mercedes moment on the road to an electric future” said Bettina Fetzer, Vice President of Marketing.

“This is a special moment for the entire Mercedes team: with the campaign on the EQC we are entering the era of electric mobility. The campaign takes emotional experiences of our customers with iconic Mercedes vehicles and shows how we are reinterpreting them in the electric EQC in the present day. A completely new driving feel, pioneering spirit and sustainable, modern luxury are at the core of our EQC communications” she continued.

You can see “Enjoy Electric” below.

Photo: La Niece / WENN.com