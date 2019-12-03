Watch Megan Thee Stallion & Phony Ppl Put On For The Hot Girls In Full Tiny Desk Fesk Concert

Back in October, we got small servings of Megan Thee Stallion’s performance featuring Brooklyn’s own Phony Ppl to kick off Tiny Desk Fest. Now we got the whole damn thing, and it’s an absolute treat.

During the event which was live-streamed initially, Megan performed her hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash Shit,” and “Hot Girl Summer,” but on some chill shit, backed by the smooth sounds of Phony Ppl’s live instrumentation and background vocals. The leader of the “Hot Girl” movement gave the ladies a new guide to cheating on your man with a brand-new collaboration with the Brooklyn-based group called “Fucking Around.”

On the new track, the recently confirmed single Houston rapper let it be known yeah she might be giving you the honor of allowing you smash her cakes to smithereens (word to Bossip), but she won’t let you stop her from having fun. She raps:

“Don’t ask questions if we just sexing. I got situations, no confirmation. Everybody wanna know who Megan dating? That depends on whatever the day is.” She quickly follows that listing all the men she has across the globe and each specific skill they bring to the table.

The nearly 26-minute concert with Megan and Phony Ppl turned out to be the mashup we didn’t know we needed. Hey NPR, any chance you gonna put this on a streaming service cause we definitely would love to add this to our playlist. You can watch Megan’s entire Tiny Desk performance below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz