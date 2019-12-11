Fat Joe Refuses To Pick A Side in Eminem & Nick Cannon To

Even though Nick Cannon told T.I. that he wanted to shoot the fair one with Eminem because he knew he couldn’t actually out-rap him on a record, he decided to give it a go after having Eminem throw a few darts his way on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above.” As expected, it was a disaster.

Aside from social media roasting Nick Cannon with all the stuffings, 50 Cent and Slim Shady’s tweets seemed more potent than both diss tracks Nick done dropped in the past few days.

Now Fat Joe is weighing in on the reignited smoke between the two men and tells TMZ that though Em did use his track to throw shade at both Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, Joey himself “didn’t plan nothing. I’m an innocent bystander.” Well, he could’ve asked Em to drop the bars from his verse but whatever. That’s not for us to speculate on.

Still, Joe says he’s not picking a side as he “love Nick Cannon, he’s a good guy. Eminem’s a very good friend of mine, and they got their own little personal Hip-Hop thing going.” He also doesn’t seem to think their drama is that serious even if Suge Knight called out Em on the first diss track and says “It’s fun stuff going on right here.”

We’ll just have to wait and see how much more “fun” it gets when Eminem decides to release his response record to Nick’s lackluster diss cuts. Hopefully, it’s better than his return fire to Machine Gun Kelly because after “Killshot” dropped, many felt MGK was the victor of that battle.