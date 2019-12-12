Lil Durk “Blika Blika,” Layzie Bone ft. Johnny P. “Lost & Found” & More | Daily Visuals 12.11.19

Believe it or not there was once a time when black lights in Hip-Hop videos was considered the sh*t and though that practice has fallen to the sidelines in the past few years (ok, decades), it looks like the almighty fluorescent illumination may be making a comeback.

For Lil Durk’s latest visuals to “Blika Blika,” the Chicago rapper goes dark zero thirty with it and utilizes some black bulbs to shine in the shadows with some bright as day attire.

Keeping the vibe in the Midwest, Cleveland’s own Hip-Hop OG Layzie Bone finds life after his Bone Thuggin’ days and in his clip to the Johnny P. assisted “Lost & Found” seems to be at peace with the life he’s lived while lamping in his luxurious home.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Project Pat, K Campe and True Story Gee, and more.

LIL DURK – “BLIKA BLIKA”

LAYZIE BONE FT. JOHNNY P. – “LOST & FOUND”

PROJECT PAT – “RIGHT BACK”

K CAMP & TRUE STORY GEE – “EAT”

FREDO BANG – “FRENEMIES”

SMOKE DZA & CURREN$Y – “PATIENCE”

SAUCE WALKA FT. EL TRAIN – “GHETTO GOSPEL 2”

CHINA MAC – “SHADOWBOXIN FREESTYLE”

NLE CHOPPA – “FAMOUS H*ES”

QUANDO RONDO – “COLLECT CALLS”