Something In The Water Returns In 2020, Massive Lineup Announced

Pharrell Williams put on one of the best music festivals of 2019 in the Something In The Water festival, and revelers will once again have a chance to experience the magic. Working in tandem with his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., Williams and his team announced an epic lineup while adding week-long programming as well.

On Thursday (December 12), the second annual SITW festival will feature a number of favorite stars from all genres, and opening the door for young and upcoming acts alongside industry vets.

A$AP Rocky, Chance The Rapper, EarthGang, Foo Fighters, Jaden Smith, H.E.R., Lil Tecca, Nelly, Playboy Cari, Trey Song, Tyler, The Creator, Wale, Usher, and many more are among the three-day music-focused portion of the SITW event. Williams will reprise his Pharrell and Friends set, which saw him performing alongside some of his collaborators such as Missy Elliott, Usher, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z and more.

This year’s event isn’t just bigger in the number of days, but also the number of beachfront stages, with three in total. The pop-up Church Service tent also makes a return to SITW.

Tickets for Something In The Water will go on sale this weekend, Saturday, December 14th at 12pm ET. A note: This general public sale follows a sold-out “Locals Only” which catered to residents of the region, as it should. Hip-Hop Wired was there last year, and we have to say that this is a can’t miss event.

Grab those tickets and learn more about the event here. SITW kicks off April 20th and runs through April 26th. Peep the lineup below.

—

Photo: Getty