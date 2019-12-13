50 Cent Goes Full Southside Queens On Oprah Winfrey Over Russell Simmon #MeToo Doc

An upcoming documentary produced by Oprah Winfrey focused on the several sexual misconduct allegations faced by Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons caught the ire of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Fif took to Instagram to rail against Winfrey’s documentary, which was acquired by Apple TV+ and set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival next year. The film focuses on the allegations brought forth by Drew Dixon, a former Def Jam executive that worked under Simmons and claims she was raped by him in 1995.

For 50 Cent, the recent Surviving R. Kelly documentary and the upcoming Simmons piece have epic consequences in the court of public opinion.

From Instagram:

I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.

There is no response yet from Winfrey’s team to the post.

