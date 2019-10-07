50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine & Others

50 Cent stays securing the bag. The Queens rapper is reportedly producing a docuseries on infamous snitching rapper Tekashi 6ix9nine, and other celebs.

Recently, Ferrari hinted that he was planning on making a film about Tekashi, but now we have a clearer picture of what he has in the works.

According to TMZ, the docuseries has five subjects, including Snoop Dogg, producer Scott Storch, and former NBA star and streetball legend Rafer “Skip To My Lou” Alston, as well as 50 Cent. The series is called A Moment In Time and will feature 6 to 8 hour-long episodes about each subject.

Reportedly, each subject’s series will focus on a dynamic aspect of their career. For example, Snoop Dogg being on trial for murder while his debut album was on the charts or Alston’s journey from playground legend to certified NBA hooper.

But the world will surely be tuning heavy for Tekashi69’s doc, which will focus on his time as a Nine Trey Bloods wannabe turned federal informant. Recently, the men Tekashi hit the stand to snitch on were convicted of their crimes including racketeering conspiracy and kidnapping.