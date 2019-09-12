50 Cent’s been in the game for two decades now going from mixtape rapper to Hip-Hop mogul, but the game’s most notorious OG troll still prefers “to stay rapper” if you ask him. That’s his secret to getting away with trolling murder.

Yesterday the man behind G-Unit and the Starz hit series Power was making the media rounds and found himself chopping it up Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club and explained as much while getting into other subjects surrounding his controversial ways as well.

From explaining why Bow Wow too was banned alongside Wendy Williams from his BarCode party this past summer to whether or not he’d do a Super Bowl Half-Time Show, 50 doesn’t hold back on his way of life or his opinions.

Here are the 8 things we learned from 50 Cent on The Breakfast Club.

50 admits that Trey Songz was skeptical about getting on the new mix for the theme song to Power but once he heard it and saw the direction 50 wanted to go in, he got on board. Unfortunately fans of the show felt 50 tried to fix something that wasn’t broke and the backlash was swift and hard. 50’s since gone back to the original Joe featured theme song.

