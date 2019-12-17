Fat Joe Remembers Juice WRLD & Talks Crack Era In One Fell Swoop [Video]

While Fat Joe has a long history of making hits he doesn’t get his just due for being ones of the best interviews in the game. His latest Q&A resulted in some very memorable quotes and more.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Bronx native paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show. During the sit down the gossip queen asked Joe about the untimely passing of Juice WRLD. Even though he only met the emerging star once Cartagena made it clear he left a great impression on him. “I only met him one time,” he admitted. “He was such a beautiful kid. He was so respectful when I met him, and I was just like, ‘Yo, this is a real good kid.’ So, rest in peace, Juice Wrld.”

Joe went on to rebuke the drug culture that is so prominent with the new Hip-Hop generation. “But they gotta stop!. When we was younger, we would go smoke crack. But you knew you was copping rock cocaine, or you knew you was copping heroin – you knew it was disgusting!” he exclaimed. He went on to state the obvious regarding the industry taking the country’s prescription addiction lightly. “So now, what happens with these pills, being that there prescribed, these kids don’t think they’re pill-heads or crackheads, or they’re nothing.”

He was also cognizant enough to detail that the opioid crisis is not only a problem in middle America. “Everyday in the Bronx, all these kids are dying – overdosing off of pills,” he said. “We got to try watch these kids as much as we can, ’cause it’s sad. This kid was filthy rich and died at 21 years old, on a private plane!”

You can see the interview in entirety below.