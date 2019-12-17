Boosie Badazz’s Car Burglarized, Liberated Of $70K In Jewelry

Anyone can get got. Boosie Badazz has learned this because the Baton Rouge rapper’s car was burglarized, and lifted of $70,000 in jewelry.

TMZ reports that on Monday (Dec. 17), someone busted in Boosie’s Bentley. The disrespect.

The rapper was reportedly getting his eat on at an Atlanta area Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen when the crooked broke the rear passenger side window of Boosie’s Bentley SUV. According to the cops, a man named Brian Wilcott—aka rapper B-Will—reported the incident, and said he saw a black male by the car reaching into it and presumable grabbing the goods. B-Will says he chased after the perp, but he got away by jumping into a waiting car.

Sounds like it was a set up.

Per the police report, Boosie is down 3 pieces of jewelry—a “super bowl style” diamond ring, a large rose gold ring that spells “BOSSMAN” in diamond letters and a rose gold Cuban link chain with diamonds. The sum total of jewels is a cool $70K with the Cuban Link accounting for $50K.

Surveillance footage shows 2 black males dressed in black near Boosie’s whip, and they eventually set off the alarm. Despite initially driving off, they returned, got the jewels and ran off a previously describe.

Boosie took to social media to put the word out that he wants his jewels back, and there will be repercussions if they are not returned. To the thieves, good look trying to unload that stuff now that the word is out. Y’all may want to say sorry, return the pilfered wares, and hope for the best.