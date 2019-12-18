André 3000 Dashes Hopes Of New Music During Interview With Rick Rubin

André 3000 has remained one of Hip-Hop’s revered lyricists and each scant appearance he’s made over the years is nothing short of an event. If those fans are hoping for new music in the near future, it appears that Three Stacks isn’t giving his focus to that part of his artistry at the moment.

Sitting down for the excellent Broken Record podcast from Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam, and Justin Richmond, the Outkast rapper sat down with legendary producer and podcast co-host Rick Rubin at his sprawling Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, Calif. As expected, Rubin digs right into asking the rapper born Andre Benjamin about his beginnings and where he sees himself in the greater landscape.

Early on in the conversation, listeners learn that Stacks was inspired by A Tribe Called Quest, The Dogg Pound, and Snoop Dogg to name a few. He also mentions the Hieroglyphics crew out of the Bay Area, notably speaking on their infinite array of styles and how it inspired him and Big Boi to create their own original flows. 3000 also shared how he and Eminem had an hour-long conversation regarding Hieroglyphics, which was refreshing to learn as both men are considered master craftsmen in the world of lyrics.

Stacks then launches into how the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas were also out during the introductory days of Outkast, which also pushed them to stand out as southern rappers, most especially after his “the south got somethin’ to say” quip during the Source Awards in the 1990s.

But what will undoubtedly disappoint many fans is 3000 essentially being all but done with music at this juncture of his life.

“I haven’t been making much music, man,” he said around 12 minutes in. “My focus is not there. My confidence is not there. I tinker a lot. I’ll just go to a piano and I’ll set my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing, moving my fingers and whatever happens, but I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming.”

To hear the entire chat between André 3000 and Rick Rubin, check out the Broken Record podcast episode below. We suggest listening to the whole thing as intended but if you want to get right to the new music portion, hit the 13:00-minute mark.

Photo: Getty