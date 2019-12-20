eBay Kills Fees For Sneaker Sales, Announces Collab With Stadium Goods

The resale game is about to get a jolt of much needed energy. One of the biggest platforms is letting young entrepreneurs live like never before.

Hype Beast is reporting that eBay is now waiving fees for sneaker sales. The announcement is an effort to further empower the culture’s booming business which sits currently at roughly 1.5 million dollars worth of boxes available on the site. eBay will allow pairs sold over $100 USD in North America go minus the selling fees which serve as the commission for the e-commerce corporation. Proprietors will have to identify the feet pieces as “Adult Athletics Shoes” in order to bypass the jig.

“For our community of die-hard sneakerheads, eliminating selling fees allows them to turn their kicks into more cash to fund future purchases, and results in a more robust sneaker inventory for shoppers everywhere,” stated Jeff Chan, Head of Men’s Footwear and Apparel.

In addition to the new initiative eBay also announced that December will be the month of drops which will coincide with a collaboration with brick and mortar retailer Stadium Goods. Each week they will drop a different YEEZY BOOST 700 model below retail price via their official Instagram page.

The programming will also allow enthusiasts to purchase some of the most popular releases of 2019. They will also auction some of the most hyped sneakers of the year including the Virgil Abloh x Air Jordan 1 “Powder Blue” and the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. You can find more information here.