CLOSE
Home > News

Denzel Washington To Deliver Commencement Speech At Penn University

Leave a comment

Denzel Washington To Speak At Penn Commencement

Two-time Academy Award winner, Denzel Washington will deliver the commencement speech at the University of Pennsylvania to this year’s graduating class.

The legendary actor and Tony award recipient will address around 5,000 graduates at the May 16th ceremony and receive an honorary doctor of arts degree from the University.

Washington’s son Malcolm is a sophomore at the prestigious Ivy League school.

Denzel has not only portrayed roles that exhibited social consciousness in films such as Malcolm X, Glory and Philadelphia but he works closely with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“We wanted someone at the absolute top of their field who has done notable work and provides an example to our students,” said Leslie Laird Kruhly, secretary of the University.

“We also wanted someone who would be fabulous delivering remarks on a football field.”

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

“Love And Hip-Hop’s” Emily B Talks Relationship With Fabolous, “He’s The Star Not Me” [Photos/Video]

Wale Talks About Why He Left Interscope & Squashing Beef With Kid Cudi: “I Can’t Get No Dark Skinned Girls In My Video” [Audio]

The 10 Most Obese States In The Country [Did Your State Make The List?]

Shinobi Ninja Attacks The Music World With A Hip-Hop Reggae & Rock Blend [Video]

J. Cole Performs At Cameo In South Beach Miami [Photos/Video]

denzel washington

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
XXXTentacion Funeral & Fan Memorial
Thousands Attend Public Memorial For XXXTentacion In Florida
06.28.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close