Travis Scott & Nike Collaborate On An Air Max 270

Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations have been some of, if not thee hottest drops of the past few years. Ahough they leave most sneakerheads fuming with anger due to their scarcity and overall inaccessibility when it comes to copping, hypebeasts continue to demand new product.

For his next upcoming release, the Astroworld rapper has taken Nike’s Air Max 270 React’s and remixed it to his liking.

Featuring some earth tones of tan and dark brown laying on the 270 silhouette, the kicks have touches of blue and red on the tongue while the heel tabs feature the signature Cactus Jack emblem that makes the hypebeasts get wet.

Coming in a price tag of $190 the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Jack” is rumored to be a part of the Air Max Day festivities in 2020 so expect to see them at some point in March.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be preparing to hold that “L” when these drop next year.