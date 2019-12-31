Kanye West Responds To Drake Calling Him “Secular”

Last week Drake sat down with Rap Radar to open up about a bevy of topics that included his beef with Pusha T and Kanye West. Calling Yeezy “secular” and saying West signed Pusha because they shared a dislike for him, Drizzy said if Kanye decided to try him again he’d be prepared to clap back if need be.

Of course, the MAGA supporting rapper from Chicago has responded in a Trumpian manner and during a gathering at a Planet Fitness or something, Yeezy took the mic and addressed Drake’s comments from a religious standpoint.

“I take offense when somebody call me secular. Y’all can look at the domes that we was building, affordable homes, y’all call that bizarre. Y’all can take the picture of me painted it silver, y’all can call that what y’all want… but don’t call me secular. ’Cause secular is trying to say that I’ll do anything for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up. That’s where they got it twisted.”

Well, people did have a lot to say when Kanye came out looking like the Tin Man a few weeks back, but that’s neither here nor there.

Still, Drake didn’t necessarily say anything that one would consider disparaging, but these days you never know where Kanye’s head might be at and how he might take things. One day he’ll be saying George Bush doesn’t care about Black people and then the next he’s praising the Racist-In-Chief in the Oval Office while wearing the 21st century red Klansman hat.

Keep in mind that Kanye’s supposedly going to be running for President in 2024. If he somehow wins the Presidency, Drake might be barred from touching US soil for the duration of the Yeezy administration. Scoff at the notion all you want but if Donald Trump won the presidency then anything’s possible. All Kanye has to do is continue to appeal to Christian evangelicals and befriend Vladimir Putin to have a fighter’s chance at being called President West in 2025 and beyond.

Check out Kanye’s rant below and let us know your thoughts on the situation.