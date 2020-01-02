Gone Too Soon: Minnesota Rapper Lexii Alijai Dead At 21

2020 is already off to a rocky start for the Hip-Hop genre. One the game’s emerging stars has died.

Page Six is reporting that Lexii Alijai has passed on. According to the story the MC born Alexis Alijai Lynch left us on Wednesday, January 1. While Minnesota native had yet to be a top name on the national scope she had a growing fan base on Souncloud and Youtube. At the day of death she had amassed over 67,000 followers on Instagram.

The news of her passing shook her friends and family. Her cousin Raeisah Clark took to her Facebook to share her hurt. “Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten! I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon.”

Another relative LaMycha Jett expressed her pain and confusion in a now deleted post. “They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken [and] the tears won’t stop….I love you more than you’ll ever know….You gained your beautiful wings” she wrote.

While her 2017 project Growing Pains was only formal release she is most known for her collaborations with Kehlani on “Jealous” and “You Should Be Here,” which was nominated for a Grammy award. The singer songwriter was devastated according to a social media post.

i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Lexii Alijai was the grand daughter of funk legend Roger Troutman. The cause of death is not known at this time.

