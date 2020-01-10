Alicia Keys “Underdog,” Pimpin Ft. Bow Wow “Issues” & More | Daily Visuals 1.9.20

Though it’s been a hot New York minute since Alicia Keys blessed us with a full length LP, she’s been dropping some joints here and there since Here dropped in 2016.

But she does have her next album A.L.I.C.I.A. set to drop in 2020 and today we get a sneak peak of what she has in store with her latest clip “Underdog.”

Featuring Alicia keys singing about the struggles of everyday people, the video finds Mrs. Key’s making her way through various places where she gets everyone in her cypher to bop and vibe with her. Who wouldn’t wanna groove with Alicia Keys?

Back on the rap tip, Bow Wow finds himself in unfamiliar situations as he goes from being locked up in prison to wrapped in up a straightjacket for Pimpin’s visuals to “Issues.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Russ, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and more.

ALICIA KEYS – “UNDERDOG”

PIMPIN FT. BOW WOW – “ISSUES”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “HOODRICH”

RUSS – “NIGHTTIME”

YELLA BEEZY – “THEM PEOPLE”

LIL MEXICO FT. LIL KEED – “ACT UP”