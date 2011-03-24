Jay-Z Featured On New Sade Album

Jay-Z Added To Sade’s The Ultimate Collection
After telling media that she had no plans to work with Hip-Hop artists, songstress Sade has had an apparent change of heart now that Jay-Z’s been added to her new album.
As a follow up to the platinum-selling Soldier Of Love, which spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard charts and garnered a Grammy, Sade is back with The Ultimate Collection on May 3.
In addition to classic Sade songs, the must-have, two-disc album will include three new, never-before heard songs including “Moon & The Sky” (featuring Jay-Z).
Here for the first time, fans can find all of their favorite Sade classics from their most iconic albums including songs from the Best Of collection and the greatest hits off of Lover’s Rock and Soldier Of Love.
The track listing for The Ultimate Collection will be revealed shortly.
Sade also announced today, the second leg of their ultimate summer tour kicking off on June 16th, marking their highly anticipated return to the world stage in ten years.
Jay has yet to comment on his Sade collaboration.
Check out Sade’s tour dates below.
(Newly announced dates are noted in bold.)
|June 16
|Baltimore, MD
|1st Mariner Arena
|June 18
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Consol Energy Center
|June 19
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
For complete ticket and tour information visit, SADE.COM and LIVENATION.com