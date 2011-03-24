Jay-Z Featured On New Sade Album

CLOSE
Jay-Z Added To Sade’s The Ultimate Collection

 

After telling media that she had no plans to work with Hip-Hop artists, songstress Sade has had an apparent change of heart now that Jay-Z’s been added to her new album.

As a follow up to the platinum-selling Soldier Of Love, which spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard charts and garnered a Grammy, Sade is back with The Ultimate Collection on May 3.

In addition to classic Sade songs, the must-have, two-disc album will include three new, never-before heard songs including “Moon & The Sky” (featuring Jay-Z).

Here for the first time, fans can find all of their favorite Sade classics from their most iconic albums including songs from the Best Of collection and the greatest hits off of Lover’s Rock and Soldier Of Love.

The track listing for The Ultimate Collection will be revealed shortly.

Sade also announced today, the second leg of their ultimate summer tour kicking off on June 16th, marking their highly anticipated return to the world stage in ten years.

Jay has yet to comment on his Sade collaboration.

 

Check out Sade’s tour dates below.

(Newly announced dates are noted in bold.)

June 16 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena
June 18 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
June 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 21 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum
June 22 Washington, DC Verizon Center
June 24 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center
June 25 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
June 28 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
June 30 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
July 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
July 06 Boston, MA TD Garden
July 08 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse
July 09 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
July 10 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
July 12 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
July 13 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
July 15 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BankAtlantic Center
July 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
July 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
July 23 Houston, TX Toyota Center
July 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
July 26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
July 28 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
July 29 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
July 31 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena
August 03 Detroit, MI The Palace at Auburn Hills
August 05 Chicago, IL United Center
August 06 Chicago, IL United Center
August 07 Chicago, IL United Center
August 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
August 11 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
August 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
August 14 Seattle, WA Key Arena
August 15 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena
August 17 Sacramento, CA Power Balance Pavilion
August 19 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
August 20 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
August 21 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
August 23 San Diego, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre
August 25 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion
August 26 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
August 27 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
August 30 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
August 31 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
September 02 Phoenix, AZ U.S. Airways Center
September 03 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Arena

For complete ticket and tour information visit, SADE.COM and LIVENATION.com

