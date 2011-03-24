Jay-Z Featured On New Sade Album

Jay-Z Added To Sade’s The Ultimate Collection

After telling media that she had no plans to work with Hip-Hop artists, songstress Sade has had an apparent change of heart now that Jay-Z’s been added to her new album.

As a follow up to the platinum-selling Soldier Of Love, which spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard charts and garnered a Grammy, Sade is back with The Ultimate Collection on May 3.

In addition to classic Sade songs, the must-have, two-disc album will include three new, never-before heard songs including “Moon & The Sky” (featuring Jay-Z).

Here for the first time, fans can find all of their favorite Sade classics from their most iconic albums including songs from the Best Of collection and the greatest hits off of Lover’s Rock and Soldier Of Love.

The track listing for The Ultimate Collection will be revealed shortly.

Sade also announced today, the second leg of their ultimate summer tour kicking off on June 16th, marking their highly anticipated return to the world stage in ten years.

Jay has yet to comment on his Sade collaboration.

Check out Sade’s tour dates below.

(Newly announced dates are noted in bold.)

June 16 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena June 18 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center June 19 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center June 21 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum June 22 Washington, DC Verizon Center June 24 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center June 25 Newark, NJ Prudential Center June 28 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre June 30 Montreal, QC Bell Centre July 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena July 06 Boston, MA TD Garden July 08 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse July 09 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena July 10 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center July 12 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena July 13 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena July 15 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BankAtlantic Center July 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena July 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center July 23 Houston, TX Toyota Center July 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center July 26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center July 28 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center July 29 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum July 31 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena August 03 Detroit, MI The Palace at Auburn Hills August 05 Chicago, IL United Center August 06 Chicago, IL United Center August 07 Chicago, IL United Center August 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center August 11 Denver, CO Pepsi Center August 13 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena August 14 Seattle, WA Key Arena August 15 Portland, OR Rose Garden Arena August 17 Sacramento, CA Power Balance Pavilion August 19 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center August 20 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center August 21 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center August 23 San Diego, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre August 25 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion August 26 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena August 27 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena August 30 Anaheim, CA Honda Center August 31 Anaheim, CA Honda Center September 02 Phoenix, AZ U.S. Airways Center September 03 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Arena

For complete ticket and tour information visit, SADE.COM and LIVENATION.com