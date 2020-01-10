Peep The New Video For Mac Miller’s “Good News”

It’s been a year and change since the sudden death of Mac Miller had the Hip-Hop world pouring out their liquor and flooding social media with their condolences and memories of the Pittsburgh rapper.

Now with his latest posthumous project Circles slated to release next week, today fans were blessed with the visuals for the album’s first single “Good News” which features old footage of Mac enjoying his life while an animated background is incorporated to bring joy to his moments and to viewers. Needless to say it was both heartwarming and heart-wrenching at the same time.

Regardless though, Twitter approved of the Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford directed video and took to social media to express their feelings.

Peep the video for Mac’s “Good News” below and peep the reactions after the jump.

now playing: Mac Miller – Good News

0:01 ❍─────── 5:42

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺

Volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100% pic.twitter.com/13qzlUos1x — William (@SpecificNY) January 10, 2020

HipHopWired Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

1 2 3 4Next page »