Marshawn Lynch Offered Clutch Advice: “Take Care Of Y’all Chicken”

Marshawn Lynch takes his hood authenticity quite seriously. That includes a devotion to financial prudence, and he offered up some clutch advice to young NFL players.

The Seattle Seahawks got bounced out of the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers, but it meant Lynch dropping some jewels during his post-game presser. The twice retired and unretired running back offered up a lesson in slang for sports reporters nationwide in the process.

After answering some quick questions of his come back (“It was solid”), whether he’ll return (“We’ll see what’s happening.”) and what was going through his mind (“We lost.”)

“Look, I’ll say like this though, right?” said Lynch said. “This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don’t be taking care of they [sic] chicken right, you feel me? So if it was me, or if I had a opportunity to let these little young sahobs know something, I’d say take care of y’all money, African, because that sh*t don’t last forever. Now I done been on the other side of retirement and it’s good when you get over there and you can do what the f*ck you want to. So I tell y’all right now while y’all in it: Take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done go ahead and take care of yourself.”

If you can’t keep along, Lynch was telling young NFL players to take care of their money and not spend it on frivolous things right now, so they can still have a healthy bank account when they’re playing days are over.

He added, “So while y’all at it right now, take care of y’all bodies, you know what I mean—take care of y’all chicken, ya feel me; take care of y’all mentals because, look, we ain’t lasting that long. I had a couple players that I played with that they’re no longer here no more — they’re no longer — so, I mean, ya feel me? So you start taking care of y’all mentals, y’all bodies, y’all chicken, so when y’all ready to walk away, walk away and you’ll be able to do what you want to do.”

And that was that.

Marshawn Lynch is a national treasure. Give us one more NFL season for the culture, and the interviews, please.

Marshawn Lynch in … Marshawn Lynch out. (FYI: Chicken = money) pic.twitter.com/WxksSWOPJX — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) January 13, 2020