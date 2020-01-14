Sony Will Be Skipping E3 2020 As It Preps Launch of PlayStation 5

Just like last year, Sony will not be showing at the 2020 edition of the E3 conference the company has confirmed.

Sony opting to skip out on E3 for a second year strongly hints that the company might be going the Nintendo route, who usually holds direct events online rather than attending. In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson for Sony Interactive confirmed the company’s absence stating Sony does not “feel the vision of E3 2020.”

Per The Verge:

“After a thorough evaluation, SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Sony not being at E3 is possibly affecting the popular video game convention’s impact. Following PlayStation’s absence last year — which was a first in conferences 24-year history — attendance at E3 dipped. Plus, the stain of the ESA, revealing thousands of customer’s private information after a security breach back in August, doesn’t help.

ESA responded to the news with its own statement:

“E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands, and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

But if you’re more concerned about Microsoft, don’t worry, the company will be in attendance. Microsoft’s Phil Spencer confirmed the news via Twitter following Sony’s announcement. They better bring the noise though, it’s not looking too exciting on the Xbox Series X front after news dropped that Microsoft’s next console won’t have any exclusive games till 2021.

Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. #XboxE3 #E32020 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 14, 2020

As for Sony, who has been leaking out details about the PlayStation 5 at a snail’s pace, there is no word if the company plans on holding its own event to formally announce the console. It would be a safe bet to assume that will happen, though, and when it does, we will be tuned in.

—

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty