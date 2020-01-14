Martin Lawrence Blesses Will Smith With $8K In Kicks While ‘Sneaker Shopping With Complex’

It’s been more than a decade in the making, but now that Bad Boys For Life is finally about to hit theaters, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are rolling tight these days during their promo tour. For their latest bromantic adventure hit up Stadium Goods in New York City to shop for some heat for the feet and link up with Joe La Puma during their latest pit stop.

Reminiscing about his days doing The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will revealed that part of deal he had to break out some dope kicks on the show was that “I wanted them before they were out. I wanted people to see it on Fresh Prince before they were out.” Lucky bastard. He had some classic heat on that show too.

While Martin himself didn’t come off like the sneaker connoisseur that Will seemed to be, he still didn’t have a problem treating his Bad Boys co-star to some rare Air delights such as a few Jordan XI’s, some Off-White Air Force 1’s and Union Air Jordan 1’s (does Will not have a Jordan connect anymore?). When it was all said and done, Marty Mar dropped $8,432 to make sure his homie continues to hot step during their promotional stops.

Check out Will Smith and Martin Lawrence do some shopping below and peep what brotherly love truly looks like.