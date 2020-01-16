Kawhi Leonard & Paul George Planned Their Clippers Teamup At Drake’s Los Angeles Home

The NBA season is about half-way done, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still learn how the Clippers landed both the “fun guy” Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

In an interview that was published Wednesday (Jan.15), George spoke with ESPN about his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and go home to Los Angeles. It was revealed that with the help of the Drake, PG, and his longtime friend Leonard was able to link up and discuss him joining the Clippers.

After Kawhi led his Raptors over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals, Leonard decided his time in Toronto was up and opted not to renew his contract. During his stint in free agency, Kawhi stayed at Drake’s Hidden Hills mansion, where he ultimately decided to bring his talents to Clippers by July. He eventually convinced his new squad that if they want to have any chance of securing the chip, they need to bring over Paul George as well.

The story also details the phone call from Leonard that George took privately while eating dinner at Catch LA. PG’s high school best friend, Alex Johnson, detailed that night the call came in:

“I knew it was something. Something big. Because I can kind of tell with him. He gets quiet, looks around because something is on his mind.”

Sources told ESPN that George and Leonard worked together to get the deal done and met at Drake’s posh crib at least three times to hammer down contract negotiations. George broke down why joining the Clippers was more than just about playing basketball, but being close to home and his mom who suffered a stroke.

“Growing up in Palmdale, I knew I loved the game,” he said. “I didn’t know how far it was going to take me. What I wanted to get to in my career is being back home. Being close to my people.”

You think Raptors fans are happy to hear this news?

Photo: Harry How / Getty