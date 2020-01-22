Final Fade Tourney: Kansas vs. Kansas State Basketball Game Erupts Into All-Out Brawl

An epic fight took place Tuesday night (Jan. 21) between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats, spilling out into the crowd before cooler heads prevailed. It all happened in garbage time as the contest was winding down and sparked by a Kansas player who didn’t particularly like the fact the ball was stolen from him.

ESPN reports that the rival squads were nearing the end of their contest on Kansas’ homecourt at Allen Fieldhouse. As the Jayhawks were letting time expire on the clock by dribbling around, Kansas State player DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from Silvio De Sousa. As Gordon raced down the other end, De Sousa swatted down the shot and then stood over Gordon in a menacing fashion.

Two Kansas State players took offense to the taunting and all hell broke loose. As a result, both teams cleared their benches, including coaches and other staff and amazingly, the gameplay was halted and had to be resumed so that the Wildcats could shoot technical fouls.

Things could have been much worse, as De Sousa began brandishing a stool and held it above his head before one of the coaches took it from him. Adding to what is sure to be severe consequences for both teams, De Sousa has already been the subject of an FBI investigation after it was uncovered that the forward was allegedly given $20,000 by an adidas consultant on the suggestion of Kansas Head Coach, Bill Self.

The NCAA has not yet announced what it plans to do in response and both respective schools are launching their own investigations.

Peep the melee below.

—

Photo: Getty