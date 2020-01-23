Nick Cannon Denies Giving Orlando Brown Ncredible Sloppy Toppy [Video]

Hollyweird is getting weirder and weirder by the hour. Everyone’s favorite dysfunctional Disney star is talking crazy claiming he knows what a certain someone’s mouth do.
As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop Orlando Brown is back to doing what he does best; doing the most. In a video posted to Worldstar Hip-Hop the former actor is seen walking around aimlessly throughout a department store. In the one-minute clip he alleges that Nick Cannon gave him oral sex.
“You want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know what happened?” he asked before spilling the scolding hot tea. “Nick, I let you suck my d*ck. Okay? Fine, I said it. I let Nick [Cannon] suck my d*ck. And I liked it, it was okay. Nick, you sucked my d*ck. But everybody knows you did it as a female.” He goes on to say that the San Diego native is no stranger to the act. “Nick been sucking d*ck”. Yikes.
Naturally the accusations quickly went viral forcing Nick to respond. In a very lengthy Instagram post NC denies the slander and urged Brown to seek help. “But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help.” he wrote.
Cannon goes on to point the finger at the media for giving this type of behavior a platform. “These cannibalistic tactics only destroy “Us”. Really, in post like this, who wins??? We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good??? Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking down at you. So I hold @iheartradio @complex @worldstar accountable!…”.
View this post on Instagram
When I first saw this I thought it was fucking hilarious!!!! 🤣🍆💦😂😂😂 But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation,I figured what a great opportunity for a “teachable moment”! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was fucking brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on “Thats So Raven”. But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I don’t know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young man’s life but let’s embrace him and tighten him up so he doesn’t become another lost victim to these hollywood circumstances. I indeed believe this brother has the God given talent to be on Wildnout but this definitely ain’t the way to audition, this actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them. Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given , instead of the help they actually need. All while we sit back and just laugh… The most irresponsible parties involved in all of this is our media, specifically the “culturally conscious”. For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for click bait to make these white supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable. These cannibalistic tactics only destroy “Us”. Really, in post like this, who wins??? We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good??? Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking down at you. So I hold @iheartradio @complex @worldstar accountable!…
Orlando has been quiet since the rebuttal.
Photo: Guillermo Proano/WENN.com