Mouf ‘N Out: Struggle Master Orlando Brown Says Nick Cannon Domed Him Off, Allegedly

It’s been a minute since we’ve been exposed to the antics of former child star Orlando Brown, and his latest reappearance is one for the books. While out shopping, Brown pulled out his phone to share with the world that Nick Cannon allegedly performed oral sex on him while dressed as a woman.

In a video posted by Worldstar, Brown, 32, is seen walking the aisles of a superstore of some sort, facing the camera to put Cannon in his crosshairs for reasons that are yet to be determined. As he’s walking about, Brown just blurts out of nowhere that the Wild ‘N Out host and entertainer gave him some mouf work on the quiet.

“You want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know what happened? Okay, fine,” Brown begins in the clip. “Nick, I let you suck my d*ck. Okay? Fine, I said it. I let Nick suck my d*ck. And I liked it, it was okay. Nick, you sucked my d*ck. But everybody knows you did it as a female.”

We’re almost certain that Cannon, 39, didn’t exactly want Brown to bring this unnecessary bit of news to the masses but he did eventually respond to the allegations set forth via Instagram.

“First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work,” Cannon wrote.

Cannon continued, “He was f*cking brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on “Thats So Raven”. But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves.”

While Cannon initially found humor in the claim before leading with compassion, it should be noted that this is typical Orlando Brown fare, who has gone viral for his off the wall comments and actions over the past few years.

Cannon, who is currently preoccupied with getting into a verbal battle with Eminem, shouldn’t have dignified this madness with a response. But in the wake of Cannon’s comments and him calling out websites for reporting on the matter, the Twitterverse had plenty to say. Do keep in mind we’re just sharing because it’s out there, just saying.

We’ve collected those tweets for viewing below along with the video in question.

