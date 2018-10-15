CLOSE
Home > News

Friends Of Struggle Magnet Orlando Brown Stage Intervention, Actor Heading To Rehab

All jokes aside, it's about time the former Disney actor got some help.

Leave a comment
Orlando Brown Mugshot

Source: Las Vegas Police Department / Las Vegas Police Department

Orlando Brown might soon be hopping off the struggle train. Friends of the former Disney actor staged an intervention prompting Brown to enter a rehab facility.

TMZ reports:

We’re told, Orlando’s friend Danny Boy — the owner of a Vegas restaurant that the “That’s So Raven” star broke into last month — contacted Wendy Wheaton and Tommy Red, Hollywood producers with contacts in the rehab world.

The plan was to get Orlando some help back in August, but he threw a wrench in that plan when he got arrested in early September after breaking into Danny’s joint. Orlando got out but went MIA for a few weeks.

Fast forward to last Sunday … when Orlando made his way to a San Fernando Valley hotel where cops were called after he went off the rails. He was so bad off, his friends had to wait a few days for the intervention.

Orlando’s now in a treatment facility for mental health and substance abuse issues.

Best of luck to Orlando Brown.

Photo: Las Vegas Police Department

newsletter , orlando brown

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE
Video OF Kanye West Crafting MAGA Struggle Bars In Africa Surface
10.15.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close