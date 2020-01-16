Nick Cannon’s Latest Diss Track Calls Out Eminem’s “D*ck Ridin'” Fans

Nick Cannon clearly is still feeling some sort of way after Twitter roasted him using the hashtag #RIPNickCannon following a series of diss tracks he released w towards Eminem. Now the mogul/rapper is calling out Marshall Mathers’ fans for riding with their favorite Hip-Hop artist.

Cannon let loose on Eminem’s fans on the 3:30 track titled “Used to Look Up to You” off his new mixtape named The Miseducation of the Negro You Love to Hate. Cannon let his frustration be heard rapping:

“N***as out here tweetin’ like they been a savage / Used to Look Up to You / Dick ridin’ lil Marshall Mathers / Had to put on my turban like I’m Aladdin / N**as out here cappin’, Black Lives Matter.”

Let us know how you really feel, Nick.

This is the fourth diss track following Cannon’s three other lyrical jabs directed at Slim Shady, which hasn’t garnered anything in the form of a diss record from “My Name Is” crafter but Mathers did troll him on Twitter. All of this started after Eminem got the beef sizzling again when he mentioned his alleged fling with Nick’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, on Fat Joe’s record “Lord Above,” off his latest album Family Ties.

We just want Eminem to respond so he can put an end to all of this honestly. You can listen to the song if you still care below.

—

Photo: David Crotty / Getty