Production on Captain Marvel 2 Officially Begins

It’s official, Captain Marvel 2 is happening because duh! You don’t have a film centered around a female hero gross a billion dollars worldwide and say, “Yeah, that’s good enough.” You make the sequel!

According to Deadline, the second installment to the MCU franchise starring Brie Larson as the super-powered earthling who’s fighting the good fight in outer space has officially begun production, and has brought in one of the writers for Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision series, Megan McDonnell. Though WandaVision is a minute away from debuting on the popular streaming service, Marvel execs must like what they’ve seen so far if they decided to have McDonnell help pen Carol Danvers next deep space adventure.

Not much is known about the plot or even the characters involved in Captain Marvel 2, but rumors are abundant. Some internet chatter has Captain Marvel 2 setting up the stage for the next Avengers installment centered around the classic Secret Invasion storyline to the movie including Spider-Man in a co-starring role.

There’s even a rumor floating around that Carol’s love interest in the film will be (gasp!) a woman! If that last little tidbit happens to prove true prepare for conservative internet trolls to rain holy hell on Marvel for daring to promote a lifestyle that countless people around the world live everyday. Expect things to be even worse if rumors prove true that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie turns out to be Carol’s wifey.

As for the film’s main protagonist, there’s been rumors that Ronan The Accuser would be returning to take on the cosmic powered superhero, but others say Marvel will introduce Michael Korvac into the MCU. Straight out of the Korvac Saga, Michael Korvac is a half-human/half-futuristic computer being whose powers come from The Power Cosmic and who does have comic book history with the almighty Galactus. It would make sense to have him become the main villain in the film and setting up the introduction of Galactus at some point who’ll eventually take on the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men in that big blowout Avengers film a few years down the line.

Guess we’ll have to wait till 2022 to find out of any of these theories hold weight.

Can’t wait.