Dude In Wisconsin REALLY Liked The ‘Captain Marvel’ Movie

Captain Marvel continues to hit big numbers on the global and domestic front at the box office, this as Marvel fans the world over are preparing for the epic Avengers: Endgame film due to hit theaters this week. One man has taken on a noble quest to singlehandedly keep Captain Marvel‘s stateside numbers high after setting a world record for viewing the flick.

Local outlet WSAW reports:

Steve Ruppel is a Weston chiropractor, who on the side likes to break Guinness World Records. This is his fifth record broken, he’s already done four including running a half marathon wearing the most amount of t-shirts.

“I thought it was the most insane thing ever, I thought it was impossible. I wasn’t even sure why it was even a record, but I thought after a while ‘I should probably do that,'” said Ruppel, the Guinness World Record breaker.

14,268 minutes in 116 showings of the same movie.

“The amount of time that it takes, I’ve had to take time off work, I would take long lunch breaks to accommodate watching an entire movie in that particular time frame. And then just time on the weekends where I’m not doing other things,” said Ruppel.

What’s big to note here is that Ruppel only needed to watch the movie 104 times to break the record, but decided he was going to go all out.

Wonder what he’s gonna do with Avengers: Endgame?

—

Photo: Disney