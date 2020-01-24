Griselda Performs “Dr. Birds” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Just when it seemed like gritty hardcore Hip-Hop had no place in the mainstream who’d replace that sound with mumble rap and dance records, Griselda came through with their block approved WWCD. The high fashion rappers from Buffalo took it back to bars about drugs, guns, and violence—and It was a thing of beauty.

Recognizing their ascending popularity on the rap scene, Jimmy Fallon invited the Shady Records trio of Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine to take the stage on The Tonight Show to rip the microphone in a manner not seen very much in this era. Performing fan-favorite cut “Dr. Birds” for the studio audience in New York, Griselda walked around the stage like they owned the b*tch while kicking the rhymes to make your face scrunch.

[Editor’s Note: “Tell Virgil write ‘brick’ on my brick” is still the line of the year into 2020″—aqua]

Peep the lethal trio on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below and let us know your thoughts on WWCD.