Nike, EA Sports & Microsoft Made An Air Max 90 Xbox One X You Can’t Cop, But Can Win

The Super Bowl goes down this Sunday (Feb. 2) and Xbox, EA Sports and Nike are celebrating the Big Game with a limited-edition custom Xbox One X console. The hardware pays homage to Nike Air Max 90 and getting your hands on one will come down to sheer luck, unless you got the plug.

The XBox One X is inspired by the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 that dropped on Thursday night (Jan. 30) on the red carpet of the EA Sports Bowl in Miami.

The Xbox One X is white with hits of red and blue that match the outsole of the kicks—and rep the EA Sports logo and NFL shield. There is also a Nike swoosh and the Madden NFL 20 title emblazoned atop the console as well as the tagline “It’s In The Game.” The latter is also seen on the Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90’s laces. You also get a red and a blue controller like two shoes, get it?

As for getting your hands on this console—beginning January 31 at 8:00am PT through February 8 at 7:00pm PT, all you have to do is retweet the Xbox contest tweet and include the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes. One lucky winner will get a pair of the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s, the Nike x Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X console, and controllers, and a copy of Madden NFL 20, of course.

As for the kicks, you can unlock pairs of the Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s via a raffle at Nike Miami starting Friday, January 31.

Check out details pics of the console below and above. Good hunting.