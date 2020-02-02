Boosie Badazz Takes Plea Deal In Georgia Weed Case

Boosie Badazz will be avoiding a return to the bing. The Baton Rouge rapper took a plea deal in his Georgia weed case, avoiding jail time in the process.

According to TMZ, Boosie pled guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana. By not taking the case to trial, prosecutors agreed to drop the charges of possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain lane, per Coweta County D.A.’s Office.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper will gets 6 months probation and a $1,000 fine, and no jail time. If convicted, Boosie was looking at a year in jail. Not bad at all.

Last April, the cops pulled Boosie over in his Dodge Charger after witnessing him make a lane change that almost saw him crash into another car. The cops found over $20K in cash (Hey, it’s Boosie) in the car, as well as marijuana and a gun.

Boosie was never charged for gun possession.