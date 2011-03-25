J. Cole Joining Rihanna On ‘LOUD’ Tour

J. Cole Touring With Rihanna
Although fans are still eagerly awaiting his album, J. Cole has been announced as the latest addition to Rihanna’s forthcoming LOUD tour.
The Roc Nation emcee will join the Roc Nation managed songstress for a series of dates in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.
As previously reported, Cee Lo Green was already announced as an opening act for the pop hit maker.
Cole released a remix of Rihanna’s track “S&M” and added on an edgy verse of his own earlier this year.
Check out Rihanna, Cee Lo and J. Cole’s LOUD tour dates below.
|LOUD North American Tour Dates:
|June 4
|Baltimore, MD
|1st Mariner Arena
|On Sale Now
|June 7
|Toronto, ON
|Air Canada Centre
|On Sale Now
|June 10
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|On Sale 2/19
|June 18
|Winnipeg, MB
|MTS Centre
|On Sale 2/18
|June 19
|Saskatoon, SK
|Credit Union Centre
|On Sale 2/18
|June 21
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|On Sale 2/18
|June 22
|Edmonton, AB
|Rexall Place
|On Sale 2/18
|June 24
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|On Sale 2/18
|June 28
|Los Angeles, CA
|Staples Center
|On Sale Now
|June 30
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|On Sale Now
|July 4
|Albuquerque, NM
|Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents the Pavilion
|On Sale 2/21
|July 8
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|On Sale 2/19
|July 9
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|On Sale 2/19
|July 19
|Uniondale, NY
|Nassau Coliseum
|On Sale Now
|July 21
|East Rutherford, NJ
|Izod Center
|On Sale Now
|July 23
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|On Sale Now
|July 24
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|On Sale 2/18
For more information visit LiveNation.com.
