J. Cole Joining Rihanna On ‘LOUD’ Tour

J. Cole Touring With Rihanna

Although fans are still eagerly awaiting his album, J. Cole has been announced as the latest addition to Rihanna’s forthcoming LOUD tour.

The Roc Nation emcee will join the Roc Nation managed songstress for a series of dates in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

As previously reported, Cee Lo Green was already announced as an opening act for the pop hit maker.

Cole released a remix of Rihanna’s track “S&M” and added on an edgy verse of his own earlier this year.

Check out Rihanna, Cee Lo and J. Cole’s LOUD tour dates below.

LOUD North American Tour Dates: June 4 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena On Sale Now June 7 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre On Sale Now June 10 Montreal, QC Bell Centre On Sale 2/19 June 18 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre On Sale 2/18 June 19 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre On Sale 2/18 June 21 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome On Sale 2/18 June 22 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place On Sale 2/18 June 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena On Sale 2/18 June 28 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center On Sale Now June 30 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena On Sale Now July 4 Albuquerque, NM Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents the Pavilion On Sale 2/21 July 8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On Sale 2/19 July 9 Houston, TX Toyota Center On Sale 2/19 July 19 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum On Sale Now July 21 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center On Sale Now July 23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center On Sale Now July 24 Boston, MA TD Garden On Sale 2/18

For more information visit LiveNation.com.