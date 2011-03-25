CLOSE
HomeNews

J. Cole Joining Rihanna On ‘LOUD’ Tour

Leave a comment

J. Cole Touring With Rihanna

Although fans are still eagerly awaiting his album,  J. Cole has been announced as the latest addition to Rihanna’s forthcoming LOUD tour.

The Roc Nation emcee will join the Roc Nation managed songstress for a series of dates in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

As previously reported, Cee Lo Green was already announced as an opening act for the pop hit maker.

Cole released a remix of Rihanna’s track “S&M” and added on an edgy verse of his own earlier this year.

Check out Rihanna, Cee Lo and J. Cole’s LOUD tour dates below.

LOUD North American Tour Dates:
June 4 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena On Sale Now
June 7 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre On Sale Now
June 10 Montreal, QC Bell Centre On Sale 2/19
June 18 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre On Sale 2/18
June 19 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre On Sale 2/18
June 21 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome On Sale 2/18
June 22 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place On Sale 2/18
June 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena On Sale 2/18
June 28 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center On Sale Now
June 30 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena On Sale Now
July 4 Albuquerque, NM Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents the Pavilion On Sale 2/21
July 8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On Sale 2/19
July 9 Houston, TX Toyota Center On Sale 2/19
July 19 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum On Sale Now
July 21 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center On Sale Now
July 23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center On Sale Now
July 24 Boston, MA TD Garden On Sale 2/18

 

 

 

For more information visit LiveNation.com.

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEO

Xzibit Returning To TV In New FOX Series

Gucci Mane Breaks Down The Reason For His Facial Tattoo [Video]

La La Talks Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Love Child, Says She’d Never Do ‘Basketball Wives’ [Video]

Cee Lo Joining Rihanna On LOUD Tour , cee-lo , Cee-Lo Green , J. Cole And Rihanna , J. Cole And Rihanna Tour , J. Cole Joining Rihanna On 'LOUD' Tour , LOUD Tour , Rihanna , Rihanna And Cee Lo Tour , Rihanna J. Cole tour , Rihanna LOUD Tour , Rihanna Tour , Rihanna's LOUD Tour , the lady killer

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close