50 Cent Cuts Selling Price In Half For Connecticut Mansion

50 bought the house in 2003 off of Mike Tyson’s ex-wife Monica Turner for $4.1 million, who originally asked $25 million. Curtis has reportedly put in improvements and additions costing as much as $6 million.
The house boats 19 bedrooms across three wings, 25 full baths, 14 powder rooms, several kitchens, an elevator, a fully equipped 3,500 square-foot night club complete with a swing hanging from the ceiling and an adjoining private room for after-hours entertainment. Throw in a recording studio, conference room, home theater, a billiards room, a racquet ball court, gym, fitness facilities, locker room, an indoor pool with a brick-floor surround and a shooting range.
The house is on more than 17 acres and features a basketball court, with a roofed viewing platform, a tennis court, an infinity pool, backstopped by a landscaped cliff, a hot tub behind a waterfall, a rock grotto and a private helicopter pad. Buyers beware, property taxes run about $100,000 a year.