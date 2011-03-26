50 Cent Cuts Selling Price In Half For Connecticut Mansion

Trouble selling his mansion, 50 cent has decided to cut the price in nearly half.

Just like the majority of people, the declining housing market even has 50 cent struggling to sell his 50,000 square foot, 52 room mansion equiped with an elevator, night club and recording studio.

After originally asking $18.5 million, Curtis is now selling the Farmington Estate, or the “Playboy Mansion of the East” as he calls it, for under $10 million.