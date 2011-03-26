CLOSE
50 Cent Cuts Selling Price In Half For Connecticut Mansion

Trouble selling his mansion, 50 cent has decided to cut the price in nearly half.
Just like the majority of people, the declining housing market even has 50 cent struggling to sell his 50,000 square foot, 52 room mansion equiped with an elevator, night club and recording studio.
After originally asking $18.5 million, Curtis is now selling the Farmington Estate, or the “Playboy Mansion of the East” as he calls it, for under $10 million.

50 bought the house in 2003 off of Mike Tyson’s ex-wife Monica Turner for $4.1 million, who originally asked $25 million. Curtis has reportedly put in improvements and additions costing as much as $6 million.

The house boats 19 bedrooms across three wings, 25 full baths, 14 powder rooms, several kitchens, an elevator, a fully equipped 3,500 square-foot night club complete with a swing hanging from the ceiling and an adjoining private room for after-hours entertainment. Throw in a recording studio, conference room, home theater, a billiards room, a racquet ball court, gym, fitness facilities, locker room, an indoor pool with a brick-floor surround and a shooting range.

The house is on more than 17 acres and features a basketball court, with a roofed viewing platform, a tennis court, an infinity pool, backstopped by a landscaped cliff, a hot tub behind a waterfall, a rock grotto and a private helicopter pad. Buyers beware, property taxes run about $100,000 a year.


