American Express & Don C Link Up For “Just Don” Air Force 1 Hi

For years credit card companies have been bragging about how they can get their customers exclusive access to concerts, hotels, and everything else under the sun, but American Express done went to a place no other company even thought of: sneakers.

For Don C‘s latest limited edition “Just Don” Air Force 1, he and American Express have teamed up for the release and will bless AMEX customers with exclusive access to purchase the highly anticipated release on February 13th. For anyone else holding credit cards that only offer us cash back and frequent flyer miles, we’ll have to wait till All-Star weekend as these are slated for a February 15th release to the general public.

Modeled after the colors of the flag of his hometown of Chicago, the vibrant blue with red trimming are sure to stand out on anyone who wears them regardless of the colors the rest of his attire consist of.

These go pretty hard.

Check out pics of the “Just Don” Air Force 1’s below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on the 15th.