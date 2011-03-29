Big Sean Speaks On Working With Kanye & Album Pushback [Video]

The Detroit rapper Big Sean has pushed back his May album date to June 21st.

The 23-year-old’s G.O.O.D. Music debut Finally Famous was previously slated for a May 3 release but has now been pushed back to June 21st. The album features contributions from No I.D., Mike Posner, Kanye West, and Pharrell, and is led by the Chris Brown-assisted single “My Last.”

Sean shared with Rap-Up.com, details about a collaboration with his mentor Kanye.

“It’s kind of like super special. It’s something people are going to be able to party to and has a great message at the same time. It’s just me and him going at it. Pause. I’m really excited about it. I can’t wait for the public to hear it.”

If you haven’t already, peep the video for the first single off the album featuring Chris Brown.



