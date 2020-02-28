Drake Confirms Netflix Is Renewing ‘Top Boy’ Series

Drake is quietly making even more headway in Hollywood. His series has gotten the green light for another season on the world’s largest streaming platform.

HipHopDX is reporting that the OVO Boss has landed another win in Tinseltown. On Wednesday, February 26 he posted the announcement on his Instagram. The visual featured printed scripts with the header reading TOP BOY with other details pointing to a second season. His caption spoke to the obvious “WE BAAAAAAAACK @topboynetflix.”

Later that day the official Top Boy Twitter account gave more information regarding what is next for the cult show. We’re back. “TOP BOY Season 2 begins filming this spring. @AshleyWalters82, @TheRealKano, @onlymikes_ and @LittleSimz will return as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley. Stay tuned.”

We’re back. TOP BOY Season 2 begins filming this spring. @AshleyWalters82, @TheRealKano, @onlymikes_ and @LittleSimz will return as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley. Stay tuned. — Top Boy (@topboynetflix) February 26, 2020

Originally launched in 2011 Top Boy is a British television crime drama series set on a fictional Summerhouse estate in Hackney, East London. While the ratings were not groundbreaking it was well-received for its depiction of London’s underworld. The program originally ran from 2011 to 2013. It was unexpectedly pulled from the network thus leaving fans unfulfilled, including Drake.

While attending the premiere in September Drizzy explained how he became a fan. “I was watching it on YouTube,” he revealed. “I became really attached to the characters. There’s a lot of parallels between Toronto and London. It reminded me of people I grew up with and guys that I know. I really just felt super connected right away, but then it disappeared on me. I did my research and found out it had been ultimately cancelled.”

Photo: Netflix