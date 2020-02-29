Tom Steyer Performed “Back That Azz Up” On Stage With Juvenile [Video]

We are living in strange political times. Presidential candidate Tom Steyer booked Juvenile of Cash Money fame to perform at an event, and the 62-year-old billionaire hopped on stage, too.

So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v43OuFi8Ci — Chaunte'l Powell (@chauntelpowell) February 29, 2020

It went down on Friday (February 28),at rally Steyer in South Carolina. To make the cypher the complete, the song that he was trying and failing to sing along to was the classic “Back That Azz Up.”

With this move, Tom Steyer has definitely gone Super Saiyan when it comes to pandering to Black people.

But hey, so long as Juvenile got the bag, we’re not mad at him. However, you gotta be careful about whether or not people are laughing with you or laughing at you. And no word on if this is Juvenile’s official endorsement of Steyer for President or not.

Also, reportedly that Steyer’s wife with the focused “dancing” behind him.

Tom Steyer really trying to get black support! Bringing out Juvenile to perform back that ass up! Man, back your ass up out this race! We still don’t want you! Glad you had fun though! #BackThatVoteUp #juvenile pic.twitter.com/zgBm2icxgn — Marco (@IamRoyalprince) February 29, 2020

Despite all these levels of struggle, be sure to vote in November. Peep more the political shenanigans, and jokes, below.

Tom Steyer’s onstage dancing to Back That Azz Up pic.twitter.com/REXSh5qUXW — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) February 29, 2020

Tom Steyer entering the after-party, after backing it up to Juvenile’s song on stage.pic.twitter.com/hncIuTcW1Q — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) February 29, 2020

I am a WoC and I support Tom Steyer because seeing him mouth "I need a fuckin' hoodrat, that's a fact" from Juvenile's Back That Ass Up convinced me he's kinda nice with it. — Sister (@sisterofonline) February 29, 2020

People keep talking about Tom Steyer and Juvenile… but can we talk about Tom’s wife, Kat Taylor?! Looks like this isn’t her first time backing that azz up in a corporate shift dress and Easy Spirit heels 👠 pic.twitter.com/eEoYspYbUN — Alexis Sheridan (@alexisroyston) February 29, 2020