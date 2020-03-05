Reebok Releasing New Allen Iverson “Origins Pack”, Helping HS Students Apply For College

Though Allen Iverson had to retire without having ever held that elusive Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of an NBA season, the iconic 6-foot combo-guard from VA still holds a place in our hearts.

Now nine years after retiring from the game that made him a household name, Reebok is honoring the NBA Hall of Famer by both releasing a brand new “Origins Pack” (which features new colorways of the Iverson silhouettes the Answer V and Question Mid’s), and also covering the college application fees of the 400+ high school seniors of AI’s alma mater, Bethel High.

Beginning today (March 4) Reebok will be giving select students the same opportunity as the seniors of Bethal High by writing a 200 word piece explaining how the coverage of their college application will help “enable them to reach their full potential and aspirations” and submitting it HERE.

The Answer for his part knows the importance of a college education and is 100% behind Reebok’s support of today’s youth looking to get some higher learning.

“Nothing should limit you from applying to any school you want to consider,” said Allen Iverson. “By working with Reebok to cover the application costs of rising seniors at Bethel High, I want the next generation of game changers to see college as a route to success, whether they want to be an artist or a doctor.”

Well said.

As for the new Reebok “Origins Pack” The Answer V’s feature the green, mustard yellow and midnight black colorway of that of his old high school while The Question mid’s sport the grey and blue colors found on the Georgetown Hoyas players. They pretty dope.

Peep pics of the kicks below and let us know if they’re something you’d be interested in picking up at Footlocker or Reebok.com.