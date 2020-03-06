Lil Baby Donates $150K To Former High School, Starts Scholarship Program

Rapper Lil Baby is giving back to his old school in a major way.

On Wednesday (Mar 5), Lil Baby paid a visit to his old high school, Booker T. Washington High School, and surprised students and administrators with a donation of $150,000 before announcing that he was launching a scholarship program.

The My Turn Scholarship is an initiative created by Lil Baby with the support of Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation, Quality Control Music, Wolfpack Global, and Motown Records.

“Every year, I’ma be giving a scholarship, it’s gon’ be the My Turn Scholarship to somebody at Washington,” Lil Baby said during the event. “So it’s really gon’ be like [to] the best student in each grade or something like that. I ain’t really sure how they gon’ pass it out.”

The program, which officially kicked off this year, plans to give students funding towards a college education each year began with the awarding of this year’s scholarship winner, senior Vachon Raye, Jr.

“Him coming back here. Why would he want to come here? To give back. For him to give back, really impact for me,” Raye said.

Although Lil Baby was there to give back financially, he also offered words of encouragement to students

“From the time I left here to now, I’ve had a crazy journey,” Lil Baby told Billboard. “Just to be able to come back on a positive note and actually touch this ground again and see some of these faces again. I can’t even explain it. I was once in a state where I knew for sure I wasn’t ever coming back here. To be able to come, give back and be something, and perform for children, that means everything to me.”

Check out the surprise check signing below.