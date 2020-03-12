NCAA Cancels March Madness Due To Coronavirus #breaking

This decision was inevitable. The NCAA has canceled the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournaments due to the Coronavirus.

March Madness is no more. Selection Sunday was scheduled for March 15.

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships,” said the NCAA via a statement. “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

Previously, the NCAA said it planned to continue the tournament, but only with essential personnel and family in attendance at the games.

But when the NBA suspended its season last night—thanks to Rudy Gobert being diagnosed with Coronvirus—and then with all the major NCAA sports conferences canceling their basketball tournaments today, it was only a matter of time before the Big Dance was put on ice.

March Madness is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. However, with the World Health Organization declaring the Coronavirus a pandemic, it’s better to err on the side of caution during this crisis.

Also worth noting, the Kansas and Duke programs said they would not be participating in the tournament prior to the NCAA even revealing its decision.

You gotta feel for the players, particularly any Seniors, who after working hard to get to this point won’t get to play during one of the most epic sports moments in the world.