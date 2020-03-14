CLOSE
Something In The Water Postponed Until 2021 Due To Coronavirus

The three-day musical event was a smash in 2019 but the rise of COVID-19 issues put a halt to the Virginia Beach, Va. event from going forward.

Along with SXSW and Dreamville Fest, another major music festival has been postponed or moved as a result of the spreading Coronavirus. Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water festival will now take place in 2021.

A statement from Skateboard P reads as follows:

After much consideration, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, we’ve sadly decided to postpone SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2020.

We will return April 23-25, 2021 as part of our normal annual schedule. All tickets for 2020 will be honored for next year’s festival. Original purchasers must obtain a refund by submitting a request at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM after March 20, 2020. All refund requests must be submitted through the website and no refunds will be processed by contacting Front Gate Tickets via phone or email.

Please use this time to keep building, creating, and progressing. The SITW team certainly will. There are a number of timely community-centric displays of goodwill that we are working hard to ensure still happen this April – things like the planting of a new school garden, public art, SITW Restaurant Week and more.

It’s kind of a bummer but better safe than sorry. See you next year, SITW crew!

Golden hour 🌞 #SITWfest

