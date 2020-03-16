Shutdown: NYC Mayor Orders Bars, Nightclubs, Small Theaters, & Concert Venues To Close

Life across the globe is changing due to the global pandemic that is the coronavirus. As the number of infected in NYC grows, the Mayor and Governor announce some drastic steps.

Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo urged NYC citizens to practice social distancing by avoiding all gatherings and staying home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. If you checked your Instagram timelines and walked passed some city bars, you would have thought things were normal as usual. It would be a safe bet to assume to think the NYC mayor was informed about the shenanigans that went on over the weekend and decided to take the drastic steps of basically shutting down the city’s entertainment venues.

Mayor de Blasio issued an executive order Sunday (Mar.15) ordering all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues to shut down and will go into effect 9 a.m. Tuesday (Mar.16). Restaurants will no longer be able to serve dine-in customers.

In a statement, de Blasio said:

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors,”

“This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.”

“We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.” Earlier on Sunday, de Blasio also announced the closure of NYC schools for at least a month following growing calls to make a move. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, the state will be coordinating with Connecticut and New Jersey and closing all cinemas, gyms, and casinos, and limiting crowd capacity to 50, the CDC also issued new guidelines recommending the same precautions. He also ordered bars and restaurants only to offer customers takeout or delivery service. This will all be effective at 8 p.m. Monday night. Governor Cuomo also announced a new directive that will require NY health insurers to waive cost-sharing associated with coronavirus testing as well as emergency room, urgent care, and office visits. #BREAKING: NY, CT and NJ are taking joint regional action to reduce the spread of #COVID19: Effective 8PM TONIGHT: -Crowd capacity reduced to 50

-Restaurants/bars will be takeout/delivery ONLY

-Gyms closed

-Movie theaters closed

-Casinos closed — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020 Our primary goal is to slow the spread of #Coronavirus so that the wave doesn’t crash our healthcare system. Social distancing is the best way to do that. I have called on the federal gov't to implement nationwide protocols, but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020 It’s reassuring to see Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio are working diligently to help guide NY residents through this pandemic. The Trump administration has dropped the ball big time and is still playing catch up with the rest of the world as the country braces itself as the number of infected rises. As of right now, there are 4,096 cases of coronavirus in the united states, a total of 174,085 coronavirus cases across the globe. 6,500 people have died from the virus out of that number 71 people in the United States has passed away due to the illness. Remember to wash your hands, engage in social distancing, and stay home if you’re not feeling well. For more information, you can check with the World Health Organization or CDC. This isn’t a hoax, as some people would like you to believe. — Photo: Rudi Von Briel / Getty