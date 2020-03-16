John Calipari Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Aside from having one of the greatest coaches in NCAA history in John Calipari, the Kentucky Wildcats also have the privilege of having been blessed with quite a collection of exclusive PE Jordan Retros and other Nike silhouettes in the Kentucky colorways of blue, white and black. Lucky bastards.

But what can a man with such a collection be looking for at a sneaker spot like Oneness? Jo La Puma finds out on the latest installment of Sneaker Shopping With Complex as he links up with the legendary college basketball coach who talks about his collection and how it was Drake who shocked him with the rare Kentucky Air.

“He did surprise me and then I had to say ‘Brother, where’s my pairs? You’re puttin’ my name on them!’” Naturally Calipari got his own personal pairs and has been styling on hypebeasts since then. We swear the best colorways are exclusive college PE’s, man.

Peep the Coach Calipari talk sneakers and college ball below before dropping modest $1400 on some Jordan VI “DMP”’s, “Neon Air Max” Jordan IV’s, and a few AF1’s amongst other kicks.